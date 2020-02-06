Top
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 9:41
ONE DEAD IN A COLLISION BETWEEN TWO BUSES AT TRINCOMALEE – 10 INJURED
A luxury bus and a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board collided with each other at the Trincomalee- Thambalagamuwa Junction 99 and one person was killed with 10 sustained injuries.
The Police said that subsequent to the accident that took place at dawn today, the injured were admitted to the Trincomalee, Thambalagamuwa and Kantale hospitals.
Two buses plying from Colombo to Trincomalee collided thus.
With the driver of the luxury bus falling asleep at the wheel it had hit a SLTB bus parked on the side of the road and it has been revealed that it was the conductor of the luxury bus who was killed.
