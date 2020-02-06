A+REVOLVER+FOUND+OPPOSITE+A+HOUSE+IN+TALAPATHPITIYA

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 10:17

A revolver was discovered opposite a house in Mirihana, Talapathpitiya, Udahamulla. The Police Media Division said that this revolver was found yesterday evening, on a tip-off received by the Mirihana Police.

The Police Media Division also said that investigations are being carried out using CCTV recordings in the vicinity to find out who dumped this revolver at this particular spot.