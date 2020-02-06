POWER+OUTAGES+IN+SEVERAL+AREAS+OF+KIRULAPONA

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 10:39

The Ministry of Power and Energy said there have been power outages in some places in Kirulapona and High Level Road from this morning.

The Ministry Media Spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena said that as a result of a project to repair a waste water pipe underground power cables in Kirulapona area have been damaged which has resulted in the power interruptions.

He further said that the situation is being rectified and that the power supply will return to normal soon.