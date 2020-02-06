AN+INDIVIDUAL+WITH+A+STOCK+OF+FOREIGN+CIGARETTES+ARRESTED+AT+THE+AIRPORT

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 10:40

Customs officers at the Katunayake Airport took into custody an individual who arrived in the island at dawn this morning bringing in a stock of foreign cigarettes.

This individual had come from Dubai and customs officers had inspected his luggage. They discovered 156 cartons containing foreign cigarettes valued at Rs. 1.576 million.

The person taken into custody in connection with the incident is a 47 year old resident of Kandy.