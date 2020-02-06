FORMER+SRI+LANKAN+AIRLINES+CEO+AND+HIS+WIFE+SURRENDER+TO+THE+CID

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 10:47

Former Sri Lankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake who had warrants issued against them in connection with financial irregularities alleged to have taken place in the transaction of purchasing from the Airbus Company, aircraft for Sri Lankan Airlines surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department this morning.

Statements are being recorded from them as of now and the Police Media Director said that they will be arrested later and produced before the Court.