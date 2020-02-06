CABINET+APPROVAL+GRANTED+FOR+THE+PROGRAMME+TO+PROVIDE+JOBS+FOR+GRADUATES

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 13:42

Cabinet approval has been granted to the programme of the government to provide government jobs for all graduates.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa presented the relevant Cabinet Paper to the Cabinet yesterday.

It has been planned to grant these jobs at the Ministries of Education and Health as well as Irrigation, Agrarian Development, Wild life conservation, Ayurveda, Surveys, agriculture and export agriculture departments.

Meanwhile, at the media briefing journalists questioned Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena regarding the Forensic Audit report in connection with the Treasury Bond fraud at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka which was tabled in Parliament recently.