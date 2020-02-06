PRIME+MINISTER+ON+A+FOUR+DAY+OFFICIAL+VISIT+TO+INDIA

Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 14:26

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to leave for India on a four day official visit, tomorrow.

Issuing a statement the Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the Prime Minister will engage in this visit until 11 of this month, based on an invitation issued by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to hold bilateral discussions during his visit to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovindh and Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Dr. Subramaniam Jayashankar.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that during his trip, the Prime Minister will worship at several religious places such as Saranath, Buddhagaya and Thirupathi.