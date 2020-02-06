Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 14:28

Ekneligoda case postponed

The case filed by the Attorney General against nine members of the Army Intelligence division accused of abducting and making journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda disappear was ordered to be taken up for hearing on 13 of this month by the Colombo High Court bench of three-judges.



This case was taken up for hearing today in the presence of the three-member High Court Bench of Judges comprising of Sampath Abeykone, Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulatunga. Deputy Solicitor General Sudharshana De Silva of the Government, representing the Attorney General handed over to the defence lawyers a file of documents being submitting as evidence in the case.



Nine individuals including the Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Shammi Kumararatne of the Giritale Army Camp had been named as Defendants in this case. The Attorney General had filed this case in connection with allegation of abducting on 25 January 2010 or on a date thereabout, Journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda and causing his death.

