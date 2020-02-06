Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 15:55

167 EMPLOYEES REMOVED FROM THE CEYLON PETROLEUM CORPORATION TO BE RE-EMPLOYED

167 Employees who had been working at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation on the basis of daily wages who had been removed will be re-recruited, the Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera said.



The Minister informed the employees at a discussion held with them at the Ministry yesterday they would be recruited again subsequent to receiving approval from the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet.



In a statement issued the Ministry said that these employees had been recruited as labourers at the CPC on the basis of a daily wage by the former government.