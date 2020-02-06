Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 18:03

FORMER CEO OF SRI LANKAN AIRLINES AND HIS WIFE TAKEN TO COURT

The former Chief Executive Officer of Sri Lankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Neomali have by now been produced before the Colombo - Fort Magistrate Court.



These two persons surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department this morning through their lawyers and were arrested subsequent to recording their statements.



The Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake issued warrants last Monday for the arrest of this couple in connection with an incident of obtaining a bribe of 20 million American Dollars when purchasing 10 air craft from the Airbus Company on behalf of Sri Lankan Airlines and engaging in money laundering.