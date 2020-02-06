Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 18:01

16 PATIENTS SUSPECTED OF HAVING BEEN INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS STILL IN HOSPITAL

Sixteen patients suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus are still under treatment at the IDH Hospital and some other hospitals.



The Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe at a media briefing held in Colombo to raise awareness regarding the Corona virus situation said that there are three patients at the IDH Hospital, two at the Karapitiya Hospital and 4 individuals at the Kandy General Hospital receiving treatment.



In addition, he said that there are patients suspected of having been infected with the Corona Virus being treated at the Negombo, Ragama, Gampaha, Badulla as well as Kurunegala hospitals.