Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 18:02

TRAFFIC CONGESTION ON THE PANADURA – COLOMBO OLD ROAD AS A RESULT OF A PROTEST

Traffic movement has been interrupted on the Panadura – Colombo old road due to a protest being carried out by area residents close to the Heyiyantuduwa Sri Chandrasekera Maha Vidyalaya.



They are engaged in a protest carrying the body of an individual who was killed in a murder that took place at a night club in Mount Lavinia.



Our Correspondent said that these persons were engaged in a protest saying that the police had not carried out a proper investigation into the murder.



Anyhow, the Police said that they have already taken into custody 4 suspects in connection with this incident.