Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 20:11

CHINA HAILS SRI LANKA FOR HER FRIEND IN NEED, A FRIEND INDEED POLICY DURING CORONAVIRUS CALAMITY

4,486

Views

The Chinese Ambassador in Colombo praised the Sri Lankan government for its stance in continuing uninterrupted ties with China even with the deadly coronavirus is spreading.



The Ambassador extended his country’s gratitude to Sri Lanka when he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Health Minister Pavitra Wanniarachchi yesterday.



Meanwhile, religious rites are held at temples throughout the country invoking blessings on the coronavirus hit Chinese patients in the country as well as other parts of the globe.



An all night pirith ceremony was held at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy yesterday.



Meanwhile, 16 patients who are suspected to be infected with the coronavirus continue to receive treatment at several hospitals around the country.



Speaking at a media briefing held today, Health Services Director General said that patients were receiving treatment at IDH, Karapitiya, Negombo, Ragama, Gampaha, Badulla, Kurunegala and Jaffna hospitals.



At the same time, it is reported today that robots have been used to treat and observe health conditions of coronavirus hit patients in different parts of China.