Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 20:12

GALLE FACE BLOCKED TODAY AS WELL DUE TO SEVERAL PROTESTS

Several factions staged protests in front of the Presidential Secretariat regardless of court orders, thereby blocking traffic on Galle Face entry roads.



The Government allocated a separate agitation site in Galle Face for protesters yesterday.



The All Ceylon Project Assistants Collective, the Government Retired Persons collective, and the unemployed graduates association are among the protesting groups today.



Police closed the Galle Face road due to the protest and, later the protesters were led to the Agitation Site.