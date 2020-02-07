Death+of+Husband+and+wife+in+Navinna+revealed+to+be+a+murder

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 8:25

The Post mortem reveals that the mysterious killing of the husband and wife whose bodies were found in a three-story house on the Maharagama – Naavinna – Devaananda Road was a murder.

The Maharagama Police recovered the bodies on 30th last month, as a follow-up on a 119 emergency call the it received saying that a stench was emanating from the three-story house.

The post mortem has revealed that the murder had taken place about four days before 30th January and that the murder had been carried out by assaulting the couple with a blunt weapon.