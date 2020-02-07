PM+Mahinda+Rajapaksa+to+visit+New+Delhi+today+

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 8:29

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa departs to New Delhi today on a state visit to India on the invitation of Indian Premier Narendra Modi.

This is the first foreign visit by Mahinda Rajapaksa after assuming duties as the Prime Minister in November last year.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will engage in high-level bilateral meetings with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other senior government officials, according to government sources.

These meetings are expected to further strengthen the long-lasting relationship between the two countries and cover important sectors such as politics, trade, development, defense, culture and tourism.