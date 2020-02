Friday, 07 February 2020 - 8:34

Ready to build the country without blaming past – says President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that his government will work with commitment to save the country from the present chaotic situation without pointing fingers at the past for prevailing problems.

The President made these remarks addressing the Chairpersons and members of Director Boards of several Plantation and Financial Institutions at the Presidential Secretariat.