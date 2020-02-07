DIG+Lionel+Gunathilake+approved+as+new+STF+Commandant

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 8:37

The National Police Commission yesterday authorised to appoint DIG Lionel Gunathilake as the new Commandant of the Special Task Force of Police.

The Commission which met yesterday evening approved the name of DIG Lionel Gunathilake and informed the acting IGP about the decision.

Senior DIG M.R. Latheef, the former commandant of the STF retired on February 4th.