Sri+Lanka+gifts+China+with+Ceylon+Black+Tea

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 8:39

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with the Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan and assured that Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with China during the coronavirus epidemic crisis.

During the meeting, the President on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and people as a gesture of goodwill gifted a consignment of Ceylon black tea to China to fight the epidemic.

The Ambassador briefed the President on the latest situation of the epidemic coronavirus status and the containment plans and emphasized that China has resolutely adopted a series of powerful measures in the whole country.