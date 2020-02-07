A+YOUTH+KILLED+IN+AN+ACCIDENT+AT+HOROWPATHANA

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 10:03

A youth was killed in an accident that took place at Horowpathana – Kapugollewa – Maradanmaduwa road at Wagollaakada.

Police said this accident happened yesterday when a bus plying from Horowpathana to Maradanmaduwa and a motor cycle collided head one with each other.

The 18 year old motor cyclist who sustained severe injuries in the incident died subsequent to being admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 59 year old woman was killed in an accident near Sarana Mawatha – Old Kotte Road, Welikada in another accident.

Police said the accident was due to the woman who was a pedestrian being hit by a bowser while crossing the road yesterday.