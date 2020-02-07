AN+INDIAN+NAVY+VESSEL+ARRIVES+TO+SURVEY+SRI+LANKAN+SEA+AREAS

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 10:38

The ship ‘Jamuna’ belonging to the Indian Navy has reached the Colombo Port.

The objective of its arrival in Sri Lanka is to carry out an aquatic science survey of the sea area from Colombo to Galle.

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Jamuna vessel in the traditional manner when it arrived at the Colombo Harbour yesterday.

The Commander of this ship Captain H. A. Hadaaz and other officers engaged in discussions with navy officials of Sri Lanka based on bilateral issues common to both parties at the Aquatic Academy office at Crows Island.

The Jamuna vessel which is 86 meters in length and weighs 1920 tons is due to leave Sri Lanka on 3 April.