Friday, 07 February 2020 - 13:41

SIX-DAY SATHYAGRAHA OF THE IUSF ENDS

957

Views

The Sathyagraha launched by the Inter University Students’ Federation opposite the Fort Railway Station 6 days ago ended today.



This was subsequent to a discussion held with the Private Secretary of the President Sugeeshwara Bandara.



A promise had been given during this discussion that Minister of Higher Education Bandula Gunawardena will appoint a special committee and solutions will be provided within a period of 30 days.





