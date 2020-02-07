Bio samples of Chinese Coronavirus patient sent to Hong kong - Death toll increased to 638

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 13:10

The bio samples of the coronavirus hit Chinese female tourist will be sent to Hong Kong for further testing today.

The Health Ministry stated that the new tests will further confirm the health condition of the patient.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Epidemiology Unit, Dr Sudath Samaraweera said 14 patients suspected of coronavirus are still receiving treatment at several hospitals throughout the country.

He said that the 33 students who returned from Wuhan city of China and, currently in quarantine at Diyathalawa Army Camp are doing well.

Meanwhile, The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to 638, with the government saying total infections had climbed past 31 thousand 500.

The National Health Commission said the toll was raised by 73 new deaths from the epidemic.

Another 41 people on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus - bringing the total to 61.

Some 3,700 people are on board the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined in Yokohama for at least two weeks.