Friday, 07 February 2020 - 14:07

CONTESTING UNDER THE POHOTTUWA HAS BEEN DECIDED UPON – CB – WE HAVE NO OBJECTION – RESPONSE FROM THE SLFP

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna said that it has been decided to contest the upcoming General Election under the Pohottuwa symbol.



State Minister declared this at a press briefing held at the Nelum Mawatha Party Office which had been summoned today.



Anyhow, at a media briefing conducted at the headquarters of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party Member of Parliament Shantha Bandara said that the SLFP does not have any objection to contesting the election under the Pohottuwa symbol.