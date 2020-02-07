Friday, 07 February 2020 - 14:05

A CHALLENGE FOR THE GOVERNMENT FROM THE UNP

The United National Party challenged the government to take into custody former Governor of the Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran in connection with the Treasury bond incident of the Central Bank.



Member of Parliament Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka made this challenge this morning at a media briefing held at the Opposition Leader’s office.



