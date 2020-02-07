Top
Friday, 07 February 2020 - 14:06
THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE GRANTED TO LASANTHA ALAGIYAWANNA AGAIN
State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna has once again been appointed as the new Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.
That was when the Public Accounts Committee met this morning in Parliament.
The name of the State Minister was proposed by Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila and was seconded by Parliamentarian Chandima Weerakkody, the Parliament Communication Department said.
It was State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna who held the post of chairman of the previous government’s Public Accounts Committee.
In addition, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Member of Parliament Wijeyapala Hettiarachchi have been appointed as new members of this committee.
