Friday, 07 February 2020 - 14:04

RANJAN PRODUCED IN COURT AGAIN

Subsequent to taking Member of Parliament who is in remand at present to the Government Analyst’s Department this morning for a voice test, he was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate again.



This was so that he could be present at a case being heard at this Court.



The Parliamentarian who was in remand prison was taken for the voice test at about 10.30 am and taken away from there at about 11.55 this morning by prison officers.