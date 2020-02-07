PRIME+MINISTER+LEAVES+FOR+INDIA

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 16:23

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa left for India on a four-day official visit, this afternoon.

Our Airport Correspondent said that the Prime Minister left for New Delhi – India at 1.55 pm today on Aircraft UL 195.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach New Delhi, India at 5.35 in the evening.

A special welcoming function for the Prime Minister is to be held at Rashtrapathi Bhavan which is the Indian President’s residence, tomorrow.