A+FIRE+IN+A+FOREST+RESERVE+IN+HATTON

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 16:22

A fire has broken out in a forest reserve at Stadon Estate in Hatton between Hatton and Rosella Railway Stations.

Our Correspondent said that as a result 25 acres of land area have been completely destroyed.

The fire which erupted this afternoon is spreading to the village located on the summit of the hill and estate workers have put in great effort and doused it.

With the dry weather prevailing in the central hills these days various individuals set fire to forest reserves area residents said to hunt animals in these forests.

Due to forest reserves being set on fire, there is a risk of water sources in these forest resources drying up as well.



