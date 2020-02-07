Friday, 07 February 2020 - 16:47

VOICE TAPES TABLED BY RANJAN TO BE GIVEN TO MPS AFTER REMOVING CONTENT HARMFUL TO NATIONAL SECURITY AND FALSE CLAIMS

It has been decided to give access to the voice tapes tabled by Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake to Members of Parliament subsequent to removing content which are a threat to national security and false claims therein.



This decision was made at the Party Leaders’ meeting in Parliament today under the leadership of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.



The Parliamentary Communications Department said that accordingly, it was decided on this occasion not to issue these tapes to Parliamentarians just yet.



The Parliamentary Communications Department said further that subsequent to removing words that are not compatible in these tapes, the Speaker will listen to them again and table them as suitable.



