Top
Friday, 07 February 2020 - 18:56
Russian scientist says Coronavirus is a bio-weapon created by the US
The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to 638, with the government saying total infections had climbed past 31 thousand 500.
The National Health Commission said the toll was raised by 73 new deaths from the epidemic.
As debates over the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus rage on, new voices join the discussion.
Russian media sources suggest the novel disease, provisionally known as 2019-nCoV, could be an American made bio-weapon designed to sabotage China.
The claims have had significant airtime on mainstream Russian media and could be part of Vladimir Putin’s efforts to discredit U.S interests in the region.
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company