Friday, 07 February 2020 - 18:56

Russian scientist says Coronavirus is a bio-weapon created by the US

The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to 638, with the government saying total infections had climbed past 31 thousand 500.



The National Health Commission said the toll was raised by 73 new deaths from the epidemic.



As debates over the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus rage on, new voices join the discussion.



Russian media sources suggest the novel disease, provisionally known as 2019-nCoV, could be an American made bio-weapon designed to sabotage China.



The claims have had significant airtime on mainstream Russian media and could be part of Vladimir Putin’s efforts to discredit U.S interests in the region.



