4+youth+killed+in+an+accident+in+Manikhinna

Saturday, 08 February 2020 - 7:50

It has been revealed that the high speed in which the cab was travelling was the casuse of the accident in Menikhinna which killed 4 youths.

4 Youths died as a cab toppled in the Malpana area along the Digana Menikhinna road this dawn.

Police stated that those killed were between the ages 17 to 19 and were residents of Trincomalee, Mahiyanganaya and Uhana.



