Saturday, 08 February 2020 - 8:57
IMF says Sri Lanka’s economy is recovering from Easter Sunday attacks
The International Monetary Fund says Sri Lanka’s economy is gradually recovering from Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in April 2019 with GDP growth projected at 3.7 percent in 2020.
A statement to mark the conclusion of an IMF staff mission to Sri Lanka estimated the Real GDP growth at 2.6 percent in 2019 but expected the GDP to bounce back in 2020 owing to the recovery in tourism sector.
