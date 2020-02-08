Sri+Lankan+Airlines+before+the+COPE+committee

Saturday, 08 February 2020 - 12:34

Chairman of the COPE committee MP Sunil Handunnetti says that Sri Lankan airlines will be called before the COPE committee during the next parliamentary week.

He expressed this view during a media briefing held at the parliamentary complex yesterday after been reappointed as the chairman of the COPE committee.

Meanwhile an adjourning debate regarding the Airbus deal is scheduled for the 20of this month from 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm.