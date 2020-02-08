Saturday, 08 February 2020 - 18:54

Former ministerial secretary reveals about the vehicles in the yahapalana government

Former secretary to the ministry of parliamentary reforms and media Nimal Bopage says that other than for the ministers efforts were made to provide vehicles to 58 MPs under contract basis during the yahapalana government.



Issuing a release he noted that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe forced him to sign the deal worth 2.43 billion rupees.



