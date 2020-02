Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 8:15

Comprehensive inquiry in to agreements pertaining to SAITM and Nevile Fernando hospital

Minister of Higher Education Bandula Gunawardana said that a comprehensive investigation should be carried out in to the agreements pertaining to SAITM and Neville Fernando hospitals, which were signed by the previous government.

The Minister expressed these views after visiting SAITM Institute which has been closed for nearly 2 years.