Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 8:10
Sajith camp which boycotted previous meetings to attend Working Committee tomorrow
A decisive working committee meeting of the UNP is to be held at 4 PM tomorrow at party headquarters Sirikotha.
It is reported that approval is to be sought for the proposal to name MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of the new alliance which would contest the forthcoming general election.
Parliamentarian J C Alawathuwala said that everyone in the Sajith camp, which had boycotted the previous working committee meeting, will attend tomorrow’s meeting.
