Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 8:10

Vigneshwaran’s new Alliance to be formed in Jaffna today

The MOU for forming a new alliance led by former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C V Vigneshwaran will be signed today.

The Alliance named Tamil People’s National Alliance will be signed in Jaffna at 10 AM today.

EPRLF led by MP Suresh Premachandra will also be a part of the alliance.