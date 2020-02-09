Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 8:09

Thailand shooting - Soldier who killed 21 is shot dead

A soldier who killed 21 people in a gun rampage in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima has been shot dead by the security forces, Thai police say.



Jakraphanth Thomma on Saturday killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp.



The suspect continued his attack in a shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat,



He posted material to social media, but his motives for his actions remain unclear.