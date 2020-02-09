Fire+at+Peradeniya+and+Rambukkana+forests+controlled

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 13:30

The sudden fire which erupted in the Mahakanda area in Peradeniya has been doused.

The police, the Kandy Fire Brigade, the Army and the residents of the area have joined hands to extinguish the blaze that was on fire since last afternoon.

The police media unit stated that the police, army, navy and the residents of the area had put out a sudden fire which erupted in the Alagalla mountain in Rambukkana last evening.