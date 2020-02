State+minister+Shehan+Semasinghe+states+UNP+representatives+have+discussed+regarding+joining+the+new+alliance

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 13:33

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe states that the representatives of the United National Party (UNP) have discussed regarding joining the new alliance to be formed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

He was speaking at a media briefing held yesterday and he also shared about the vehicles purchased by the ministers of the previous government.