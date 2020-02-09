Wildlife+officers+rescue+a+wild+elephant+that+had+fallen+into+a+pit

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 13:33

Wildlife officials have taken steps to rescue an elephant calf that had fallen into a pit in the Ipalogama, Ranajayapura area in Kekirawa and directed him to the reserve.

The baby elephant is believed to have fallen into the pit last night having wandered away from the Kalawewa National Park searching for food.

The elephant calf was noted to be about six months old.

The Elephant calf rescue operation was interrupted by the mother, and the calf was rescued only after wildlife officials chased the mother away.