WHO Team heads to China - Corona Virus death toll rises to 813

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 12:58

The head of a World Health Organization-led international team investigating the coronavirus outbreak will leave for China tomorrow or day after.

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said there had been a stabilisation in the number of new cases reported from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, over the past four days.

China has struggled to contain the current virus despite having placed around 56 million people under effective lockdown in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan.

The number of deaths from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 813 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

The toll is now higher than the global number of deaths caused by the SARS virus, which killed 774 people in 2002 - 2003.

Nearly 37,000 people have been infected.

Meanwhile, 18 persons are currently receiving treatment in Sri Lanka under suspicion of having contracted the Corona Virus along with the Chinese female who was cured.