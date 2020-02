Vigneshwaran’s new Alliance formed

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 12:59

An MOU was signed this morning to form a new alliance led by former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C V Vigneshwaran.

The Alliance is named Tamil People’s National Alliance.

It comprises the EPRLF led by MP Suresh Premachandra, Tamil National Party led by S Srikanthan and Tamil Eelam Self Governance Organization led by Anandi Sashidaran.