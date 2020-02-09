Top
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 12:59
Committee Report on power cuts within 4 days - CEB to obtain 5 Billion loan to pay back loans
The CEB is currently in negotiations to obtain a 5 Billion Rupee loan from a State Bank, in order to repay part of the outstanding 88 Billion Rupees payable to the CPC.
However, approval is yet to be obtained.
A two hour power cut had also been carried out recently in some areas, as a result of this dispute between the two bodies.
Meanwhile, the report compiled by the Committee appointed to look in to the recent power cuts is to be handed over within the next 4 days.
