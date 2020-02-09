Fire+breaks+out+at+a+coconut+oil+production+company+in+Gampaha

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 13:28

A fire has completely destroyed a coconut oil production company in Bemmulla, Gampaha.

Our correspondent stated that the fire had erupted at around 3.00 am this morning and has been doused with the assistance of the residents, police, the army and the Gampaha Municipal Council

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The damage caused by the fire is yet to be determined and the Gampaha Police are conducting further investigations



