Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 18:45

The age limit to recruit unemployed graduates increased to 35

President Gotabaya Rajapakse has decided to increase the age limit to applying for jobs under unemployed graduates’ scheme from 35 to 45 years.



The graduates must complete a degree with a first class accepted by the university grants commission or a diploma accepted by the UGC prior to December 31st 2019.



