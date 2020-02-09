Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus; Over 800 killed; 37 thousand infected

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 18:57

The number of coronavirus deaths has overtaken that of the Sars epidemic in 2003.

In China's Hubei province alone, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, the death toll now is put at 780 by regional health officials.

All but two of the overall total of 813 deaths have so far been in mainland China.

In 2003, 774 people were killed by Sars in more than two dozen countries.

More than 34,800 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, the vast majority in China.

Meanwhile, Scientists from the United States to Australia are using new technology in an ambitious, multi-million-dollar drive to develop a vaccine in record time to tackle China's coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, The head of a World Health Organization-led international team investigating the coronavirus outbreak will leave for China on Monday or Tuesday.

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said there had been a stabilisation in the number of new cases reported from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, over the past four days.



