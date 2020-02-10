HOW+THE+BICYCLE+THIEF+WAS+CAUGHT

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:14

A group of people had caught an individual was stealing a bicycle and taking it away and handed him over to the Badulla Police yesterday evening (09).

It is reported that the suspect attempted to steal a bicycle on which a person had come to the Sunday Weekly Fair opposite the Badulla Railway Station.

Badulla Police said that the suspect taken into custody was 27 years of age and a resident of Wellawaya.