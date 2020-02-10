Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:00

UNP working committee meeting today - Final decision to be taken regarding the name and symbol of the new alliance

A special UNP working committee meeting will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters this afternoon.



Reports say that a final decision regarding the name and the symbol of the UNP - led new alliance and other matters are scheduled to be taken at this meeting.



Reports also say that while a proposal to nominate MP Ranjith Madduma Bandaara for the post of general secretary of the new alliance was passed at the recent UNP parliamentary group meeting held in parliamentary complex, approval for it is also due to be obtained at today's working committee meeting.



Fourteen MPs boycotted the UNP working committee meeting held on 30th last month over the removal of four MPs from the working committee membership.



However party sources said that this group too would participate in the working committee meeting held today.



Similarly while a three-member committee had been appointed to probe the nomination of new alliance general secretary, the committee's report is also scheduled to be submitted at the working committee meeting today.







